NRP Begins Construction on 348-Unit Eastfield Village Apartment Community in Selma, North Carolina

SELMA, N.C. — The NRP Group has kicked off construction on Eastfield Village, a 348-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Selma, roughly 26 miles southwest of Raleigh. The development will anchor the 435-acre master-planned community of Eastfield, which comprises a 3 million-square-foot business park, medical and retail space, three hotels, a variety of senior and workforce housing and entertainment amenities.

Eastfield Village will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans across 12 three-story buildings. Amenities at the complex will include a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, landscaped courtyard, pickleball court, shuffleboard area, fitness center, coworking/business lounge, multiple indoor and outdoor gathering spaces and a dedicated dog park and pet wash station. Additionally, walking trails and green spaces at the complex will connect residents to the broader Eastfield development. First move-ins are expected in late 2026, with full occupancy slated for the fourth quarter of 2027.