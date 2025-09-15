Monday, September 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Eastfield Village
Eastfield Village in Selma, N.C., will comprise 348 units across one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

NRP Begins Construction on 348-Unit Eastfield Village Apartment Community in Selma, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

SELMA, N.C. — The NRP Group has kicked off construction on Eastfield Village, a 348-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Selma, roughly 26 miles southwest of Raleigh. The development will anchor the 435-acre master-planned community of Eastfield, which comprises a 3 million-square-foot business park, medical and retail space, three hotels, a variety of senior and workforce housing and entertainment amenities.

Eastfield Village will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans across 12 three-story buildings. Amenities at the complex will include a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, landscaped courtyard, pickleball court, shuffleboard area, fitness center, coworking/business lounge, multiple indoor and outdoor gathering spaces and a dedicated dog park and pet wash station. Additionally, walking trails and green spaces at the complex will connect residents to the broader Eastfield development. First move-ins are expected in late 2026, with full occupancy slated for the fourth quarter of 2027.

You may also like

Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 150,515 SF Spec...

CP Group Signs Leases With Five Tenants at...

PACE Equity Provides $63.3M in C-PACE Financing for...

Sack Properties, Belveron Partners Buy 164-Unit Multifamily Property...

Seven New Tenants to Join Coal Mountain Shops...

Colliers Brokers $3.4M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Eastham Capital Sells Central Park Apartments in Metro...

Contegra Completes 100,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mount...

JLL Negotiates $30M Sale of Lake City Distribution...