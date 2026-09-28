NRP Ground Debuts 115-Unit Affordable Housing Community in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The NRP Group, in partnership with Marshall Heights Community Development Organization (MHCDO), has opened Emblem Apartments, a 115-unit affordable housing community located in Washington, D.C.’s NoMa and Union Market neighborhoods. The 13-story building is reserved for individuals and families earning up to 30 and 50 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Community amenities include a dedicated toddler playroom, oversized bike storage and a multipurpose room that serves as a hub for residential programming, events and gatherings. Residents will also have access to supportive services such as targeted financial education, entrepreneurship resources and economic mobility programming.

Capital partners for Emblem Apartments include the DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), DC Housing Authority (DCHA), DC Green Bank and Bank of America.

This project represents NRP’s first affordable housing development in Washington, D.C.