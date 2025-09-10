NRP Group Breaks Ground on 105-Unit Affordable Housing Community in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — The NRP Group has broken ground on North & Valley, an affordable housing development in North Las Vegas. Completion is slated for April 2027. The community will offer 105 units reserved for tenants earning between 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. According to the City of North Las Vegas, residents’ average yearly income is $75,459.

The development site spans 5 acres and will comprise two four-story buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, a rooftop terrace lounge on the fourth floor with seating and views, and an outdoor playground.

Financing for North & Valley includes tax credit equity from US Bank, a construction-to-permanent loan from Deutsche Bank, funds from the Nevada Housing Division, Clark County HOME and CHF funds, and City of North Las Vegas HOME funds.

By the end of this year, The NRP Group will have broken ground on approximately 1,200 units across four developments in the Las Vegas market.