NRP Group Breaks Ground on 179-Unit Workforce Housing Project in New Rochelle, New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The NRP Group has broken ground on Renaissance at Lincoln Park, a 179-unit workforce housing project in New Rochelle, located north of New York City. The project will also includes the construction of a 23,400-square-foot Boys & Girls Club facility that will feature a gym, basketball court, recording studio, demonstration kitchen, administrative offices and other rooms for work and play. The NRP Group is developing the project in partnership with Guion Renaissance Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC), Kensworth Consulting, The Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle and The City of New Rochelle. The total development cost of the project is $97 million. The New York State Homes & Community Renewal provided $48 million of tax-exempt bonds issued by its Housing Finance Agency to help fund development costs.