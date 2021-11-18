NRP Group Breaks Ground on 180-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The NRP Group has broken ground on Sinclair Apartments, a 180-unit affordable housing community in Columbus. In partnership with the City of Columbus Housing Division, the transit-oriented development will be developed with tax-credit funding support from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency and Huntington National Bank. Located at 5055 Sinclair Ave., the property will be reserved for Columbus-area residents who earn between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. The three-building complex will replace Alrosa Villa, a live music venue that closed in 2020. Completion of the project is slated for 2023.