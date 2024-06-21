NRP Group Breaks Ground on 200-Unit Multifamily Project in Harrison, New York

HARRISON, N.Y. — Cleveland-based developer The NRP Group has broken ground on a 200-unit multifamily project in Harrison, about 25 miles north of Manhattan. The five-story building will be situated on a 10-acre site, five acres of which will be set aside as public green space with walking trails, a dog park and a community garden. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with 5 percent of residences to be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners is designing the project, which NRP Group is developing in partnership with local owner-operator RPW Group. Completion is slated for 2026.