NRP Group Breaks Ground on 275-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Metro Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based multifamily developer, has broken ground on The James on Grand Avenue, a 275-unit affordable housing project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. All of the property’s units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The James on Grand Avenue will feature one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center children’s play area and a fitness center. Residents will also have access to services such as first-time homebuyer programs, financial literacy training and after school care. Leasing is expected to begin next August, with full completion scheduled for June 2023. NRP Group is developing the project in partnership with Capital Area Housing Finance Corp.