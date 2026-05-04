Monday, May 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Arbor-Ranch-Denton
The capital stack for Arbor Ranch, a new affordable housing project in Denton, also includes $48 million in permanent financing through, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, a subsidiary of Truist, as well as $33 million in low-income housing tax credit equity.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 297-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based multifamily developer, has broken ground on Arbor Ranch, a 297-unit affordable housing project in the North Texas city of Denton. The site at 2820 Roselawn Drive spans 22 acres, and the development will consist of nine three-story buildings that will house one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, playground, barbecue and picnic areas, children’s activity room and a community lounge, and residents will also have access to various onsite social services. Younger Partners brokered the sale of the land. Truist Bank provided a $68 million construction loan for the project. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy early next year.

You may also like

NewcrestImage Completes Renovation of 296-Room Hotel in Dallas

Walmart Supercenter Opens 200,000 SF Store Within Shawnee...

Oxford Partners Arranges 11,057 SF Industrial Lease in...

JLL Arranges $109.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Olshan Properties Receives $40M Loan for Refinancing of...

JLL Arranges $46.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 369-Unit Apartment Community...

Matthews Capital Markets Secures $22.5M Acquisition Loan for...

Kraus-Anderson to Build $175M Breck Athletic Complex in...