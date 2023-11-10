NRP Group Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Schertz, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Cleveland-based multifamily developer The NRP Group has broken ground on Aviator 1518, a 300-unit affordable housing project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Aviator 1518 will feature one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a playground. The NRP Group is developing the project in partnership with the Schertz Housing Authority. Alta Architects designed the project, and Bank of America provided construction financing. Preleasing will begin in 2025, with full completion slated for 2026.