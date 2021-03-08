NRP Group Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Princeton, Texas

Princeton Crossing is expected to be fully complete in fall 2022.

PRINCETON, TEXAS — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based developer, has broken ground on Princeton Crossing, a 300-unit mixed-income housing project that will be located about 40 miles northeast of Dallas. Princeton Crossing is being developed in partnership with Texoma Housing Partners and will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 610 to 1,320 square feet. Fifty percent of the units will be reserved for residents earning less than 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amegy Bank provided construction financing. Leasing is expected to begin in spring 2022, with full completion slated for fall 2022.