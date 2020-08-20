NRP Group Breaks Ground on 303-Unit Apartment Community in White Plains, New York

NRP Group's new multifamily project on the former IBM headquarters campus in White Plains, New York will total 303 units. (image courtesy of Studio Shafer)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Multifamily developer The NRP Group, in partnership with New York-based owner RPW Group, has broken ground on a 303-unit apartment community in White Plains, located north of New York City. The property is being constructed on part of a 70-acre site that formerly housed the world headquarters of IBM, adjacent to a 620,000-square-foot office building that RPW Group owns and operates. Units will come in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center and small workspaces. Completion is slated for early 2022.