NRP Group Breaks Ground on 303-Unit Apartment Community in White Plains, New York
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Multifamily developer The NRP Group, in partnership with New York-based owner RPW Group, has broken ground on a 303-unit apartment community in White Plains, located north of New York City. The property is being constructed on part of a 70-acre site that formerly housed the world headquarters of IBM, adjacent to a 620,000-square-foot office building that RPW Group owns and operates. Units will come in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center and small workspaces. Completion is slated for early 2022.
