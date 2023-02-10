REBusinessOnline

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 310-Unit South Tryon Apartments in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Completion of the project, located in Charlotte’s South End, is scheduled for 2025.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NRP Group has broken ground on South Tryon, a multifamily development located at 3310 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte’s South End. Totaling five stories, the apartment community will comprise 310 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the property will include a fitness center, coworking space, indoor bike room, club room and social area, dog wash and park, a pool, courtyards and an outdoor cooking and dining area. Delivery of the project is scheduled for 2025. Canyon Partners Real Estate provided an equity investment in conjunction with a senior construction loan from CIBC Bank USA to finance the project.





