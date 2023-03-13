NRP Group Breaks Ground on 324-Unit Affordable Housing Community in San Antonio

Residents at Los Arcos, an affordable housing development in San Antonio, will have access to the new Madla Greenway trail system, as well as a retail center and a new University Health hospital campus.

SAN ANTONIO — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based affordable housing developer, has broken ground on Los Arcos, a 324-unit affordable housing community that will be located within the 600-acre VIDA mixed-use development on San Antonio’s south side. Residences will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, community garden, fitness center, playgrounds, business center, children’s activity room and a clubhouse lounge. The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs provided $36 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) for the financing of the project, which is scheduled for a late 2024 completion.