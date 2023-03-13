REBusinessOnline

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 324-Unit Affordable Housing Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

Los-Arcos-San-Antonio

Residents at Los Arcos, an affordable housing development in San Antonio, will have access to the new Madla Greenway trail system, as well as a retail center and a new University Health hospital campus.

SAN ANTONIO — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based affordable housing developer, has broken ground on Los Arcos, a 324-unit affordable housing community that will be located within the 600-acre VIDA mixed-use development on San Antonio’s south side. Residences will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, community garden, fitness center, playgrounds, business center, children’s activity room and a clubhouse lounge. The Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs provided $36 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) for the financing of the project, which is scheduled for a late 2024 completion.

 

 





