NRP Group Breaks Ground on 324-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Development in Dallas

Located at the intersection of Highway 408 and I-20, Ascent at Mountain Creek will offer residents easy access to downtown Dallas and is in close proximity to ample retail and dining options.

DALLAS — Cleveland-based developer The NRP Group has broken ground on Ascent at Mountain Creek, a 324-unit mixed-income housing development in southwest Dallas. Half of the units will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income, and the remainder will be rented at market rates. Residences will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a resident lounge. Completion is slated for September 2024.