NRP Group Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based multifamily developer, has broken ground on Catalina, a 336-unit affordable housing project in southeast Austin. Developed in partnership with the Housing Authority of Travis County, Catalina will consist of 12 three-story buildings that will house one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Residences will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, a multipurpose community room, children’s activity room, playground and various green spaces and outdoor seating areas throughout. Residents will also have access to services such as afterschool care, financial literacy courses, ESL (English as a second language) classes and first-time homebuyer programs. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy next fall, with full completion slated for spring 2028.