REBusinessOnline

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 368-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Killeen, Texas

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Cleveland-based developer The NRP Group, in partnership with The City of Killeen Public Facility Corp., has broken ground on a 368-unit mixed-income housing project in the Central Texas city of Killeen. About 50 percent of the units will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom and a dog park. J.P. Morgan is the equity investor in the project, and Texas Property Bank provided construction financing. Leasing is slated to begin in early 2023, with full completion of the project scheduled for 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  