NRP Group Breaks Ground on 368-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Killeen, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Cleveland-based developer The NRP Group, in partnership with The City of Killeen Public Facility Corp., has broken ground on a 368-unit mixed-income housing project in the Central Texas city of Killeen. About 50 percent of the units will be reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom and a dog park. J.P. Morgan is the equity investor in the project, and Texas Property Bank provided construction financing. Leasing is slated to begin in early 2023, with full completion of the project scheduled for 2024.