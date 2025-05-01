Thursday, May 1, 2025
The unnamed apartment community will be located at 11330 Brigman Road in Matthews, N.C.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 377-Unit Apartment Community in Matthews, North Carolina

by John Nelson

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The NRP Group has broken ground on a new 377-unit apartment community located at 11330 Brigman Road in Matthews, a southeast suburb of Charlotte.

Situated along I-485 adjacent to the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, the 15-acre development will feature residential buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a swimming pool, dog park, fitness center, business center with coworking space and a retail café. The unnamed property will also include 18,900 square feet of commercial space and about 28 apartments reserved for households earning 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

The NRP Group expects to deliver the community in November 2026.

