REBusinessOnline

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 56-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Irvington, New Jersey

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

IRVINGTON, N.J. — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based developer, has broken ground on a 56-unit affordable housing project in the Northern New Jersey community of Irvington. The five-story, mid-rise building will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residential units that will be reserved for residents earning 60 percent or less than the area median income. Five of the 56 units will be set aside for residents with special needs. Amenities will include a fitness center, children’s playroom, computer room, laundry facilities and an onsite management/leasing office. Financing partners include the New Jersey Housing Mortgage Finance Agency, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Hudson Housing, The Township of Irvington and Greater Newark LISC.

