NRP Group Breaks Ground on 72-Unit Workforce Housing Project in Bethlehem, New York

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based multifamily developer, has broken ground on Selkirk Reserve, a 72-unit workforce housing project that will be located just south of Albany in Bethlehem. The property will consist of nine two-story residential buildings and a clubhouse building on a 15.6-acre site. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. NRP Group is developing the project in partnership with New York State Homes & Community Renewal and nonprofit organization Soldier On. Completion is slated for August 2025.