NRP Group Breaks Ground on 78-Unit Apartment Community in Cleveland

The project, 5115 at The Rising, will be situated in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

CLEVELAND — The NRP Group has broken ground on 5115 at The Rising, a 78-unit apartment community in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village. The project is being developed in collaboration with University Settlement, a social services provider that has been serving area residents for more than 90 years. In addition to the 78 apartment units, the development will include 10 townhomes. Project financing comes from The Ohio Housing Finance Agency, KeyBank, Ohio Capital Corp. for Housing, Third Federal Foundation and the City of Cleveland. University Settlement plans to relocate its corporate offices to a 20,000-square-foot commercial space on the ground floor of the building. Completion is slated for early 2022.

