NRP Group Completes 179-Unit Workforce Housing Project in New Rochelle, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Cleveland-based multifamily developer The NRP Group has completed Renaissance at Lincoln Park, a 179-unit workforce housing project in New Rochelle, located north of New York City. Residences feature a range of income restrictions.  The project included the construction of a 22,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club facility with a gym, basketball court, recording studio, demonstration kitchen, administrative offices and other rooms for work and play. The NRP Group developed the project in partnership with Guion Renaissance Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC), Kensworth Consulting, The Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle and The City of New Rochelle. Construction began in January 2021.

