The Collins features two apartment buildings and three townhome buildings.
NRP Group Completes 316-Unit Luxury Apartment Development in Cleveland’s Scranton Peninsula

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — The NRP Group has completed The Collins, a 316-unit luxury apartment development on the Scranton Peninsula in Cleveland. The development transforms a long-underutilized waterfront site. Designed by BKV Group, the project spans more than 7 acres and comprises two five-story apartment buildings and three townhome buildings. Apartment units range from studios to three-bedroom layouts. Townhomes include private entry, rooftop balconies and two-car garages.

Indoor amenities include a fitness center, resident clubhouse, conference room, private breakout pods and a pet spa. A fifth-floor lounge provides views of the Cuyahoga River and city skyline. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, firepits, grilling stations and an event plaza. The development connects to the Towpath Trail, with free onsite bike rentals available for residents.

Dollar Bank served as the construction lender. The Ohio Department of Development provided funds through its Brownfield Remediation and State Opportunity Zone Programs. The Ohio Water Development Authority provided gap financing as well. The City of Cleveland provided tax abatement and tax-increment financing. Monthly rents start around $1,505, according to the property’s website. Residents can earn two months of free rent by moving in prior to Nov. 1.

