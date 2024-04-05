NRP Group Completes 330-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cleveland-based multifamily developer The NRP Group has completed The Markson, a mixed-income housing project in the Barton Springs area of Austin. Named after former company executive Dan Markson, the property comprises 330 units, more than half of which will be reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, dog park, conference rooms, coworking lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, game room, outdoor kitchen, volleyball and bocce ball courts and access to surrounding nature trails. The NRP Group developed The Markson in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin. According to the property website, monthly rents at The Markson’s essential worker living units start at $1,442 while market-rate units start at $1,790.