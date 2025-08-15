Friday, August 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Oliver-on-the-Hudson-Jersey-City
Oliver on the Hudson is located at 190 Chapel Ave. in Jersey City, alongside Liberty National Golf Course. Residents have access to bike-friendly paths and landscaped green spaces that connect to the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

NRP Group Completes 401-Unit Multifamily Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based multifamily developer, has completed Oliver on the Hudson, a 401-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. Designed by KTGY Architecture & Planning with interiors by Bergmeyer, Oliver on the Hudson offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, some of which feature private balconies. Amenities include two interior courtyards, a pool, outdoor lounge areas, a fifth-floor sky lounge, clubhouse, fitness center, a catering kitchen with a private dining room, coworking spaces and a 24-hour package concierge system. NRP Group developed the property in partnership with G&S Investors and Rockwood Capital. Rents start at roughly $2,500 per month for studio apartment.

You may also like

Partnership to Develop Three Apartment Building Totaling 1,000...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 304-Unit Multifamily Apartments in...

Insight Recapitalizes Affordable Housing Property in Arlington With...

LANDMARK Begins Leasing 100-Unit Multifamily Project in Plainfield,...

ACRES Capital Provides $19M in Financing for Multifamily...

IMS Signs 86,954 SF Industrial Lease in Londonderry,...

CH Realty Partners Receives Approval for 622-Acre Industrial,...

JLL Secures $51.5M Senior Loan for Mossdale Landing...

Evergreen Real Estate to Develop 60-Unit Affordable Housing...