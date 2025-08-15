NRP Group Completes 401-Unit Multifamily Project in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based multifamily developer, has completed Oliver on the Hudson, a 401-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. Designed by KTGY Architecture & Planning with interiors by Bergmeyer, Oliver on the Hudson offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, some of which feature private balconies. Amenities include two interior courtyards, a pool, outdoor lounge areas, a fifth-floor sky lounge, clubhouse, fitness center, a catering kitchen with a private dining room, coworking spaces and a 24-hour package concierge system. NRP Group developed the property in partnership with G&S Investors and Rockwood Capital. Rents start at roughly $2,500 per month for studio apartment.