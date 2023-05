IRVINGTON, N.J. — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based multifamily developer, has completed 722 Chancellor, a 56-unit affordable housing project in the Northern New Jersey community of Irvington. The five-story building houses a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, computer room, children’s playroom and onsite laundry facilities.