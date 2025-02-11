Tuesday, February 11, 2025
According to the development team, Los Arcos at Vida is the first newly constructed affordable housing development in San Antonio to be funded and break ground through the 2022–2027 City of San Antonio Housing Bond Program.
NRP Group Completes $81M Affordable Housing Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based affordable housing developer, has completed Los Arcos at Vida, an $81 million project in San Antonio. The property is located within the 600-acre Vida master-planned development on the city’s south side and totals 324 units. Residences come in one-, two, three- and four-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for households earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, barbecue grills and picnic areas, a conference center and cybercafé, activities room, community garden, playground and onsite laundry facilities. The project was financed in large part by $36 million in tax credits issued by the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs

