NRP Group Completes $81M Affordable Housing Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based affordable housing developer, has completed Los Arcos at Vida, an $81 million project in San Antonio. The property is located within the 600-acre Vida master-planned development on the city’s south side and totals 324 units. Residences come in one-, two, three- and four-bedroom floor plans and are reserved for households earning between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, barbecue grills and picnic areas, a conference center and cybercafé, activities room, community garden, playground and onsite laundry facilities. The project was financed in large part by $36 million in tax credits issued by the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs