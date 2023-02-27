REBusinessOnline

NRP Group Delivers 180-Unit Sundale Flats Affordable Housing Community in Charlotte

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Sundale Flats in Charlotte offers 180 units for residents earning at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NRP Group has delivered a 180-unit affordable housing community located in northeast Charlotte at 2019 Aberdale Farm Lane. Dubbed Sundale Flats, the community is reserved for residents earning at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) and comprises three four-story buildings with homes in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts.

Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and community lounge, business center, playground, outdoor grill and picnic area, onsite laundry room and onsite parking. Residents will also have access to a 16-foot-wide multi-use path that connects to a larger network of trails and will be part of the 26-mile Cross Charlotte Trail (XCLT).

The City of Charlotte, The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, Inlivian (formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority) and Bank of America provided financing for the project. Leasing is currently underway with a waitlist in progress.





