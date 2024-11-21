NRP Group Delivers 330-Unit Affordable Housing Community in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Cleveland-based multifamily developer The NRP Group has delivered Centro35, a 330-unit affordable housing community in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. Centro35 offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, conference center with individual work pods, children’s activity room and a game room. NRP Group developed the property in partnership with Capital Area Housing Finance Corp.