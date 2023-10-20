NRP Group, H.I.G. Break Ground on 331-Unit Diamond Flats Apartments in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — A partnership between Cleveland-based developer The NRP Group and H.I.G. Realty Partners has broken ground on Diamond Flats, a 331-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The site spans six acres, and the building will rise four stories. Diamond Flats will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 950 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, game room and outdoor courtyards. Santander Bank provided construction financing for the project, the first units of which are expected to be available for occupancy in 2025.