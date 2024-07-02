NRP Group, Marshall Heights Break Ground on 115-Unit Affordable Housing Project in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A partnership between The NRP Group and Marshall Heights Community Development Organization Inc. (MHCDO) has broken ground on Emblem, a 115-unit affordable housing community located at 301 Florida Ave. NE in Washington, D.C. Situated in the District’s NoMa and Union Market neighborhoods, the property will be reserved for households earning up to 30 and 50 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Residents of Emblem will be within walking distance of a Metro station, two bus lines, the Metropolitan Branch Trail and Union Market District. The 13-story, flatiron building will feature a dedicated toddler playroom, bike storage room and a multi-purpose community room. NRP Group and MHCDO plan to break ground this year and deliver Emblem in 2026.

Financial partners for the project include DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), DC Housing Authority (DCHA), DC Green Bank and Bank of America.