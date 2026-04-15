NRP Group, MHCDO Break Ground on 109-Unit Mixed-Income Community in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The NRP Group and housing nonprofit Marshall Heights Community Development Organization (MHCDO) have broken ground on The Waymark, a 109-unit mixed-income housing community located at 4435 Benning Road NE in Washington, D.C. Situated in the city’s Ward 7 near the Benning Road Metro station, the nine-story property will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units reserved for families and individuals earning up to 30, 50 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), with 22 units reserved as permanent housing for individuals at risk of homelessness.

Future residents will be one Metro stop away from RFK Stadium, the future home of the Washington Commanders NFL team. Amenities at The Waymark will feature a multi-use space on the first floor, a fitness center and onsite resident programs, including financial literacy workshops and job readiness training.

Financial partners include DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), which provided debt; the DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), serving as the bond issuer; and DC Green Bank, supporting sustainable development initiatives. Private sector partners include KeyBank Real Estate Capital as the lender and U.S. Bank as the tax credit investor. NRP Group and MHCDO plan to deliver the community by the end of 2027.