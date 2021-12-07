NRP Group Opens 100-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Evansville, Indiana

EVANSVILLE, IND. — The NRP Group has opened Homes of Evansville II, a 100-unit affordable housing community in the southwest Indiana town of Evansville. The project consists of 20 single-family homes, five duplexes and a 30-unit apartment building. The units are reserved for residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Twelve of the units are permanent supportive housing with services provided by ECHO Housing.

HOPE of Evansville served as the joint venture partner. Additional project partners included the City of Evansville, which contributed HOME funds; Boston Financial, which provided the tax credit equity; BMO Financial Group, which provided the construction and permanent loans; and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority, which provided a development fund loan. Phase I of the project, completed in 2013, consisted of 40 single-family homes.