REBusinessOnline

NRP Group Opens 131-Unit Sawyer Apartments in Jersey City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Cleveland-based developer The NRP Group has opened The Sawyer, a 131-unit apartment complex in Jersey City. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, a children’s playroom, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a pet spa. NRP Group developed the project in partnership with Hoboken Brownstone Co. Monthly rents start at approximately $2,150 for a studio unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  