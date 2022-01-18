NRP Group Opens 131-Unit Sawyer Apartments in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Cleveland-based developer The NRP Group has opened The Sawyer, a 131-unit apartment complex in Jersey City. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, a children’s playroom, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a pet spa. NRP Group developed the project in partnership with Hoboken Brownstone Co. Monthly rents start at approximately $2,150 for a studio unit.