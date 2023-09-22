Friday, September 22, 2023
NRP Group Opens $40M Affordable Housing Community in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The NRP Group has opened The Sinclair Apartment Homes, a $40 million affordable housing community in Columbus. The 180-unit property is located at 5075 Sinclair Ave. and features units for those who earn 30 to 80 percent of the area median income. The project site was the former home of live music venue Alrosa Villa, which closed in early 2020. The community consists of three four-story buildings with one, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority helped fund the development by issuing $27.7 million in tax-exempt and taxable bonds. Tax-credit funding support from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency and Huntington National Bank also helped fund the transit-oriented project.

