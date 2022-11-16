NRP Group Opens 88-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The NRP Group has opened 5115 at The Rising, an affordable housing community in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village. The project consists of 78 apartment units and 10 townhome units, all of which are affordable residences that will be reserved for low- to moderate-income renters. Supported by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency’s Housing Tax Credit program, the community currently has a waitlist of potential residents and has received more than 2,200 inquiries. Additional funding came from KeyBank, Ohio Capital Corp. for Housing, City of Cleveland and Third Federal Foundation.

University Settlement, which provides community, family, youth and senior programs, is relocating its offices to the building, occupying 20,000 square feet on the first floor. Another 5,000 square feet of commercial space will serve as a food pantry and a Cuyahoga Community College Access Center.