NRP Group Opens The Davis Affordable Housing Community in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The NRP Group has opened The Davis, a 52-unit affordable housing community in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. NRP partnered with University Hospitals to develop the project, which also includes the UH Community Wellness Center. The project marks NRP’s third “Health and Housing” development. Each of these affordable housing communities was created in partnership with the City of Cleveland.

The UH Community Wellness Center offers healthy cooking demonstrations, a Food For Life Market, support for pregnant women and young mothers, programs to combat senior citizen isolation, telehealth services and training in workforce and financial literacy.

The Davis is located on the site of the former Harry E. Davis Elementary School, which has sat vacant since 2006. Harry E. Davis was a Cleveland native who served four consecutive terms in the Ohio State House before becoming the first African American member of the Cleveland Civil Service Commission and serving as an Ohio State Senator.

The property comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom units along with four-bedroom townhomes. Residents must earn at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a community room, fitness center, playground, business center and laundry facilities.

RDL Architects served as the architect. Ohio Finance Housing Agency, RiverHills Bank and PNC Bank provided funding for the project.