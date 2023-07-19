NRP Group, RPW Group Complete 303-Unit Multifamily Project in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A partnership between Cleveland-based developer The NRP Group and local owner-operator RPW Group has completed The Halden, a 303-unit multifamily project located north of New York City in White Plains. The site at 1133 Westchester Ave. spans 70 acres and is adjacent to a 620,000-square-foot office complex that formerly served as IBM’s world headquarters. The three-building community houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, children’s play area and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Rents start at $2,800 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.