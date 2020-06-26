NRP Group to Build 52-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The NRP Group will develop a 52-unit affordable housing project on the site of the former Harry E. Davis Elementary School, which has been vacant since 2006. Located at the corner of East 105th St. and Churchill Road in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, the four-story project will include 48 apartments and four townhomes. The project is the first phase of a larger development known as Churchill Gateway. The units will be designated affordable to residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. NRP is also developing a 2,500-square-foot community outreach center at the site. The center will focus on health education and workforce training. Project partners include the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Cleveland Metropolitan School District and University Hospitals. The Ohio Finance Housing Agency allocated housing tax credits for the project. Churchill Gateway is expected to be complete in fall 2022.