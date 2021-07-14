NRP Group to Develop Two Affordable Housing Properties Totaling 666 Units in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based developer, will build two affordable housing properties totaling 666 units in San Antonio. Seven07 Lofts will feature 318 units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans that will be restricted to renters earning between 40 and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities at Seven07 Lofts will include a fitness center and a pool. Frontera Crossing will total 348 residences with the same unit configurations and rental restrictions. NRP Group is co-developing the properties with the San Antonio Housing Facility Corp. Kyle Kolesar of KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) secured $46.6 million in financing for Seven07 Lofts and $60.6 million in financing for Frontera Crossing on behalf of NRP Group.