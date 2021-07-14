REBusinessOnline

NRP Group to Develop Two Affordable Housing Properties Totaling 666 Units in San Antonio

NRP Group's latest projects in San Antonio will add 666 units of affordable housing to new supply.

SAN ANTONIO — The NRP Group, a Cleveland-based developer, will build two affordable housing properties totaling 666 units in San Antonio. Seven07 Lofts will feature 318 units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans that will be restricted to renters earning between 40 and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities at Seven07 Lofts will include a fitness center and a pool. Frontera Crossing will total 348 residences with the same unit configurations and rental restrictions. NRP Group is co-developing the properties with the San Antonio Housing Facility Corp. Kyle Kolesar of KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) secured $46.6 million in financing for Seven07 Lofts and $60.6 million in financing for Frontera Crossing on behalf of NRP Group.

