NRP Group, World Premier Investments Begin Construction of 184-Unit Apartment Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Grayson Lofts at Wakefield Station is located at 178 Albion St.

WAKEFIELD, MASS. — A partnership between NRP Group and World Premier Investments has begun construction of Grayson Lofts at Wakefield Station, a 184-unit apartment community in Wakefield, a northern suburb of Boston. Located at 178 Albion St., the project is a redevelopment of a three-story mill building that was previously used as office space. The west side of the U-shaped building will retain its office space while the east side will be redeveloped for a residential project featuring one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The development team will also construct an additional three stories on top of the existing building that will also feature residential space. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce provided construction financing for the project. Construction is slated to be complete in 2021.

 

