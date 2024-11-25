Monday, November 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicDevelopmentTexas

N&T Construction Begins Renovation of Three Schools for Orangefield ISD

by Taylor Williams

ORANGEFIELD, TEXAS — General contractor N&T Construction has begun renovations of three scholastic campuses within the Independent School District of Orangefield, located near the Texas-Louisiana border. The project will replace 21 portables with permanent facilities, enclose previously open areas and add windows to all new classrooms. At the elementary school, the project team will add a two-story structure with 32 classrooms, a new cafeteria and a renovated gym. The junior high school will see expanded classrooms and new support spaces, and the high school will receive a new cafeteria, library, classrooms and career and technical education spaces. Additionally, all campuses will receive upgraded safety features, utility enhancements, flood mitigation measures and new landscaping and walkways. Pfluger Architects designed the renovation projects, which are being funded by a $42.9 million bond approved in 2023.

You may also like

HALL Structured Finance Provides $58.9M Construction Loan for...

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $33M Affordable Housing...

OKT Lighting USA Signs 43,760 SF Industrial Lease...

Weitzman Brokers Sale of 17,657 SF Bowling Alley...

Related Group, Rockpoint Deliver Mixed-Use Highley House in...

PNK Group to Break Ground on $80M Industrial...

Appian Investments Completes 621,468 SF Industrial Building in...

DXD Capital Delivers 664-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Long...

M&M Realty Completes 359,522 SF Industrial Project in...