N&T Construction Begins Renovation of Three Schools for Orangefield ISD

ORANGEFIELD, TEXAS — General contractor N&T Construction has begun renovations of three scholastic campuses within the Independent School District of Orangefield, located near the Texas-Louisiana border. The project will replace 21 portables with permanent facilities, enclose previously open areas and add windows to all new classrooms. At the elementary school, the project team will add a two-story structure with 32 classrooms, a new cafeteria and a renovated gym. The junior high school will see expanded classrooms and new support spaces, and the high school will receive a new cafeteria, library, classrooms and career and technical education spaces. Additionally, all campuses will receive upgraded safety features, utility enhancements, flood mitigation measures and new landscaping and walkways. Pfluger Architects designed the renovation projects, which are being funded by a $42.9 million bond approved in 2023.