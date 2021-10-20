Nuestra Comunidad, POAH Break Ground on 50-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Boston

The Kenzi at Barlett Station will add 50 affordable seniors housing units to the supply of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

BOSTON — Nuestra Comunidad and Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) have broken ground on The Kenzi at Bartlett Station, a 50-unit affordable seniors housing community in Boston. The $27 million project is part of a five-phase redevelopment at a vacant bus yard, which Nuestra Comunidad and Windale Developers now own, located in Nubian Square within the Roxbury neighborhood. The Kenzi will feature 41 one-bedroom units, and three two-bedroom apartments in a 57,576-square-foot building.

The housing includes 44 units restricted to Bostonians over the age of 55 who earn at or below 80 percent of the area median income, or $69,000 for a two-person household. The development also includes five units of housing for formerly homeless Bostonians. The project is supported by $15 million in state and federal housing tax credit investments, $4 million from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, $1.8 million in Community Preservation Act funding, $750,000 from the Neighborhood Housing Trust, a $700,000 investment by POAH and $500,000 from the Boston Medical Center.