Nutex Health Acquires 55,755 SF Hospital in North San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Nutex Health, a Houston-based provider that owns and operators 21 facilities across eight states, has acquired a 55,755-square-foot facility in north San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the 65-bed facility was built on 4.1 acres in 1971. Zach Leger of NAI Partners represented Nutex Health in the transaction. Chad Gunter of Transwestern represented the seller.

