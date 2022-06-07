Nutex Health Acquires 55,755 SF Hospital in North San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Nutex Health, a Houston-based provider that owns and operators 21 facilities across eight states, has acquired a 55,755-square-foot facility in north San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the 65-bed facility was built on 4.1 acres in 1971. Zach Leger of NAI Partners represented Nutex Health in the transaction. Chad Gunter of Transwestern represented the seller.
