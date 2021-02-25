Nutex Health Buys Gilbert Emergency Hospital in Arizona for $10.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Healthcare, Western

Located at 5656 S. Power Road in Gilbert, Ariz., Gilbert Emergency Hospital features 42 acute-care beds.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Houston-based Nutex Health, a service provider and management firm in the micro-hospital and freestanding emergency room industry, has acquired Gilbert Emergency Hospital, a medical facility located at 5656 S. Power Road in Gilbert. MPT Operating Partnership LP DBA MPT of Gilbert LLC sold the asset for $10.5 million.

Built in 2005, the 31,452-square-foot medical office serves as a privately run emergency facility with 42 acute-care beds.

The property is Nutex’s third facility in Arizona and 23rd facility in the United States. Philip Wurth and Alexandra Loye of Colliers represented the seller, while Christian Giles of Arizona Healthcare Realty represented the buyer in the deal.