Nuveen Purchases 497,875 SF Industrial Portfolio in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NEV. — Nuveen Real Estate has purchased an infill industrial portfolio totaling 497,875 square feet in Reno for an undisclosed price. Situated next to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the five-building portfolio is currently fully leased.

Spanning 27 acres, the portfolio is located at 4681 and 4689 Aircenter Circle and 4745, 4855 and 4980 Longley Lane. The buildings range from 19,000 square feet to 153,000 square feet and offer 24-foot to 25-foot clear heights, 68 dock-high doors, 11 grade-level doors and ample power.

Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold and Aubrie Monahan of Cushman & Wakefield’s National IAG — West team, in collaboration with Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Jack Stamets, Molly Hunt and Madeline Warren of the firm’s National IAG — Mountain West team, represented the undisclosed seller.