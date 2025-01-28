Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4745-Longley-Ln-Reno-NV
Totaling 497,875 square feet, the five-building industrial portfolio in Reno, Nev., includes 4745 Longley Lane (pictured).
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

Nuveen Purchases 497,875 SF Industrial Portfolio in Reno, Nevada

by Amy Works

RENO, NEV. — Nuveen Real Estate has purchased an infill industrial portfolio totaling 497,875 square feet in Reno for an undisclosed price. Situated next to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the five-building portfolio is currently fully leased.

Spanning 27 acres, the portfolio is located at 4681 and 4689 Aircenter Circle and 4745, 4855 and 4980 Longley Lane. The buildings range from 19,000 square feet to 153,000 square feet and offer 24-foot to 25-foot clear heights, 68 dock-high doors, 11 grade-level doors and ample power.

Jeff Chiate, Rick Ellison, Matt Leupold and Aubrie Monahan of Cushman & Wakefield’s National IAG — West team, in collaboration with Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Jack Stamets, Molly Hunt and Madeline Warren of the firm’s National IAG — Mountain West team, represented the undisclosed seller.

You may also like

Jamestown Unloads Stake in Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in...

PNK Group Delivers $120M Distribution Center in High...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires 260,887 SF Industrial Property...

Sagard Real Estate Sells 335,995 SF Shopping Center...

Newmark Arranges $28.8M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 186,747 SF Lockton Place...

M2G Ventures, Evergen Buy 50,000 SF Mixed-Use Property...

Crow Holdings Underway on 834,800 SF Industrial Project...

Valley Bank Provides $18.6M Loan for Refinancing of...