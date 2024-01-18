Nuveen Acquires 80,7480 SF Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Nuveen Real Estate has acquired Peachtree Crossing, an 80,748-square-foot shopping center located in Peachtree City, roughly 30 miles outside Atlanta. Harbour Real Estate Partners sold the property for an undisclosed price. Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton and Andrew Michols of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1978 and renovated in 2011, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market, Peachtree City Eye Center, Bintelli Golf Carts, Heirloom Market, Mina’s Hallmark, Hollywood Feed, Campanile’s Home Inside & Out, Georgia Shrimp Co. and W. Daly Salon. Situated at 100 N. Peachtree Parkway, the center is located approximately 15 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.