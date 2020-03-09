Nuveen, Crosland Southeast to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nuveen Real Estate and Crosland Southeast have acquired a 12-acre parcel in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood to develop a mixed-use project. The development will feature retail, restaurant and office space, as well as residential units. The site is situated at the corner of Pecan and Central avenues, two miles from downtown Charlotte. The development team will complete the project in phases over a five-year period. Further details of the plans were not disclosed.