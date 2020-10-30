REBusinessOnline

Nuveen Global Investments Acquires Six-Property Industrial Portfolio in Southeast for $272M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Georgia, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Nuveen Global Investments LLC, a TIAA company, has acquired a six-property industrial portfolio in the Southeast for $272 million. McCraney Property Co. and Northwestern Mutual sold the 2.9 million-square-foot portfolio, which was built on a speculative basis. The portfolio, which was built on a speculative basis, spans 3.5 million square feet. Chris Riley, Frank Fallon, and Trey Embrey of CBRE represented the sellers, Northwestern Mutual and McCraney Property Co., in the transaction.

The portfolio features four Florida properties, including Country Line Logistics Center, which totals 1.1 million square feet in Plant City; Park 27, which spans 602,972 square feet in Davenport; 27 Logistics Park, which comprises 207,676 square feet in Davenport; and I-4 Commerce Center, which totals 45,340 square feet in Lake Mary.

The remaining two properties are the 611,698-square-foot 985 Lanier Logistics in Buford, Ga.; and the 350,687-square-foot Airport South in Charlotte. All six buildings were fully leased at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  