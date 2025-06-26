Nuveen Green Capital Closes First C-PACE Loan Ever in North Carolina for Trenton Mill Lofts in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Nuveen Green Capital has closed a $6.5 million C-PACE loan for Trenton Mill Lofts, a new multifamily development in downtown Gastonia, a suburb 20 miles west of Charlotte. The closing marks the first-ever C-PACE financed transaction in the state of North Carolina.

Originally built in 1897, the property formerly operated as the Trenton Cotton Mill before being acquired by the borrower, Lansing Melbourne Group, in 2020. The developer renovated the historic mill in 2022 into an 85-unit loft apartment community with a fitness center, lounge, hammock park and a firepit area.

Lansing Melbourne used the C-PACE loan to partially pay down its original construction loan and support the stabilization of the property. Hal Kempson of Avison Young arranged the financing. C-PACE, which stands for “Commercial Property Assessed Capital Expenditure,” is now available in 40 states and Washington, D.C.