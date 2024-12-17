Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Nuveen Green Capital Provides $11.8M C-PACE Loan for Mixed-Use Renovation in Downtown Chattanooga

by John Nelson

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Nuveen Green Capital has provided an $11.8 million C-PACE loan for the gut renovation of Tivoli Theatre, a historic theater in downtown Chattanooga. The 30-year C-PACE loan is being used as part of a $73.4 million construction financing package with Reinvestment Fund Inc.

The financing is being used along with New Market Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits to fund renovations and new developments, including building exteriors, roofing, windows, HVAC, lighting, plumbing, new elevators and a pit lift. Tivoli Theatre, along with an adjacent office building, will be reimagined as the new Tivoli Performing Arts Center and a new 250-seat cinema and performance art hall. The construction timeline was not released.

